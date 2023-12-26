Gareth Southgate fearless about other jobs in football after England experience

Gareth Southgate says no job in football would “intimidate or daunt” him after managing England.

Southgate has spent years seven years as England manager and his talented team are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

It will be Southgate’s fourth major tournament as England boss and the 53-year-old’s current deal with the Football Association expires next December.

Gareth Southgate has led England at two World Cups, as well as to the final of Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

“I was 35 years old when I managed in the Premier League and we finished 12th and 13th,” former Middlesbrough manager Southgate told Sky Sports.

“I knew nothing like what I know now. There isn’t a job in world football that would intimidate or daunt you, having lived this one.

“I remember talking to Jose (Mourinho) when he was at Man United and he said to me: ‘When you’ve done the role you’re in now you’ll be able to do anything really’.

“I thought that was probably right, but seven years into it it’s definitely right. I’m confident in this role and whatever might be in the future.

Gareth Southgate says Jose Mourinho told him he would be ready for any job after managing England (Adam Davy/PA)

“Of course I’m not going to be here for 20/30 years and I don’t know what the future will be. I’m very calm about that, but I’m not worried about what that might be.”

Southgate spent three years in charge of Boro between 2006 and 2009 and another four leading the England Under-21 team.

He succeeded Sam Allardyce as England manager in October 2016 and took the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020, as well as respective semi-final and quarter-final places at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Soutgate said: “Everybody will talk about Middlesbrough, saying ‘he got them relegated’.

“We did in the third year but I had three years of Premier League management and, without doubt in my mind, the first season was the biggest achievement I’ve had.

“To go from captain and player to managing a multi-million pound business in the toughest league of the world at 35, and a par finish from where were we budget-wise.

“You know who’s in the echelon in the table now and that’s difficult.”

England begin their Euro 2024 build-up with Wembley friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March.