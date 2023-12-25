The sporting weekend in pictures
Some of the best images from the action.
Published
Arsenal drew 1-1 at Premier League title rivals Liverpool to stay in pole position, Tottenham climbed into the top four with victory against Everton and Wolves beat Chelsea in the first top-flight fixture to be held on Christmas Eve since 1995.
British heavyweight Anthony Joshua produced a brilliant display to stop Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Riyadh, but his expected clash with Deontay Wilder is in doubt after the American’s shock defeat on the same card to Joshua Parker.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.