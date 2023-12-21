Reece James undergoes surgery and reveals negativity towards his latest setback

Chelsea captain Reece James has undergone surgery and hit out against negative comments regarding his latest setback.

The 24-year-old limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Everton last week with a recurring hamstring injury and underwent an operation to try and solve the issue.

It is James’ third longer-term hamstring problem within the last 12 months which prompted negative and abusive messages from fans towards the England full-back.

James took to social media to give an update following the operation.

He posted on Instagram: “The footballing world knew I got injured but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution.

“I had surgery today to try fix my reoccurring hamstring issue, the recovery has started, both physically and mentally.

“Since this injury I’ve had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity. Believe me I don’t wanna be injured, I’m happiest when I’m playing football.

“Thanks to the understanding people that support me despite the highs or the lows, it goes a long way. Stay well, Reece.”