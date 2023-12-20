Bournemouth-Luton to be replayed in full after Tom Lockyer incident

Last weekend’s abandoned fixture between Bournemouth and Luton will be replayed in full, the Premier League has announced.

Hatters skipper Tom Lockyer collapsed in the 59th minute of Saturday’s match after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which resulted in the game being abandoned.

The Premier League board has decided to replay the match in full, but no date for the fixture has been agreed yet.

Tom Lockyer receives treatment on the pitch (Steven Paston/PA)

“Following the on-field medical emergency involving Luton Town FC player Tom Lockyer, the Premier League Board has decided last Saturday’s AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town FC fixture will be replayed in full,” a Premier League statement read.

“The game will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties.

“The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League.

“The league would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone. We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC.”

Luton revealed on Sunday that Lockyer remained in hospital undergoing tests and scans, but said they would not provide a “running commentary” on the health of their defender.

Paramedics and staff, including Luton manager Rob Edwards, immediately sprinted to Lockyer’s aid when he collapsed in the second half of a game that was level at 1-1.

Players left the pitch as the 29-year-old was being treated but returned to applaud the crowd after the Premier League announced the match had been abandoned.

Lockyer had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation in June after collapsing during Luton’s Championship play-off final win against Coventry.

He returned to action for the start of the new season and had made 15 appearances in all competitions before Saturday’s match.