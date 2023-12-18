The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield as Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Crystal Palace fought back to get an unlikely point against Manchester City.

Phil Salt smashed a maiden T20 century and Harry Brook’s last-over heroics earned England victory over the West Indies to keep the series alive.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal go back to the top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola saw his side surrender a two goal lead to Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tempers flared in Aston Villa’s comeback victory over Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Harry Brook and Phil Salt steered England to a record-breaking run chase over West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Tottenham earned a 1-0 Women’s Super League victory over Arsenal in the north London derby (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The World Darts Championship got under way at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Celtic suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Leon Edwards beat Colby Covington to retain his UFC welterweight titles (Steve Marcus/AP)

England suffered a heavy defeat to India in their one-off women’s Test (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Sean Dyche returned to Burnley with Everton and claimed a 2-0 victory (Nick Potts/PA)

Rangers won the Viaplay Cup with victory over Aberdeen (Willie Vass/PA)

Manchester United and Liverpool played out an Anfield stalemate (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jude Bellingham was on target for Real Madrid again (Pablo Garcia/AP)