Tom Lockyer remains in hospital awaiting the results of tests and scans

Luton captain Tom Lockyer remained in hospital undergoing tests and scans on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Saturday’s abandoned match at Bournemouth.

Following the incident at the Vitality Stadium that halted play in the second half of the Premier League contest, the Hatters had confirmed Lockyer was “responsive” before being taken to hospital and in a “stable” condition.

An update from the club on Sunday read: “Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.”

The statement on lutontown.co.uk added: “We understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition.

“We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right.

“We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”