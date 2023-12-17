Tiger Woods hails ‘special’ weekend playing with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods described his weekend as “so special” after finishing tied for fifth alongside son Charlie at the PNC Championship.

The 15-time major winner and his 14-year-old son combined for a round of 61 in Orlando on Sunday to finish on 19 under par, six shots behind winners Bernhard Langer and his son Jason.

Woods, who also had daughter Sam caddying for him, was somewhat overshadowed as Charlie provided their round’s highlight with a chip-in on the ninth.

“To have both my kids out there the last two days has been so special,” said Woods, who recently returned to competitive action after ankle surgery.

“I think that a lot of things are aching a lot more than my ankle, which is the way it goes.

“It’s been nice to knock off a lot of the rust and some of the doubt that I’ve had because quite frankly I haven’t hit a shot that counted in a long time.”