Luton’s Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest as Bournemouth clash abandoned

Bournemouth’s Premier League meeting at home to Luton was abandoned in the 65th minute after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

The game was stopped in the second half as the defender was attended to by paramedics and staff, with players from both sides sent to the dressing rooms.

Lockyer was taken off the pitch on a stretcher to a standing ovation from the crowd and the contest was abandoned.

Luton’s Tom Lockyer receives treatment on the pitch (Steven Paston/PA).

Luton later confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest but was responsive by the time he was taken off the field. The club said he was stable and undergoing further tests in hospital.

The game had been tied at 1-1, Elijah Adebayo giving Luton the lead early on before Dominic Solanke equalised.

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace came from two goals down to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad.

The hosts took the lead when Phil Foden threaded the ball through to Jack Grealish, who coolly dispatched a shot into the bottom right corner, and Rico Lewis made it two with his first Premier League goal for the club.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA).

Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace in the 76th minute and, when he was fouled in the box at the death, Olise made no mistake from the spot to stun City.

Seventeen-year-old Lewis Miley scored his first goal for Newcastle as they beat 10-man Fulham 3-0 at St James’ Park.

The visitors were reduced to 10 in the first half when Raul Jimenez was sent off for a challenge on Sean Longstaff following a VAR check.

The Magpies took advantage of their extra man as Miley bagged his first goal for the club before Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn both got on the score sheet.

Lewis Miley opens the scoring for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Chelsea made it back-to-back league home wins with a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United.

Cole Palmer put the Blues in front nine minutes into the second half after Raheem Sterling rolled the ball across the six-yard box for the forward to smash home.

Palmer then set up Nicolas Jackson to double their lead.