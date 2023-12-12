Tennessee Titans stun Miami Dolphins with two late touchdowns

The Tennessee Titans scored two late touchdowns as they shocked the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins 28-27.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis found DeAndre Hopkins from three yards and, after a two-point conversion, steered his team into position for Derrick Henry to tie the game with a six-yard run – Nick Folk adding the decisive extra point.

Henry had grabbed the Titans’ opening touchdown in the second quarter, responding to Zach Sieler’s interception return as the Titans largely shut down the Miami offence.

A pair of touchdown runs from Raheem Mostert put the Dolphins 27-13 up inside the final five minutes before Levis, who threw for a career-high 327 yards, led the Titans rally.

The Dolphins remain two games clear of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the best record in the conference.

A 37-yard field goal as time ran out from Randy Bullock earned the New York Giants a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers had taken the lead with just 93 seconds remaining when Jordan Love found Malik Heath in the end zone from six yards, but they failed with the two-point conversion and Tommy DeVito’s 32-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson gave Bullock the chance to win the game.

The defeat leaves the Packers 6-7 alongside four other teams in the race for the third wildcard spot in the NFC.

It means the San Francisco 49ers are the first team to clinch their place in the NFL play-offs.