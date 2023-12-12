I have to improve the team – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag accepts he has to make the team better but he also called on the players to shoulder more responsibility.

A 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich saw United’s European football ended by a bottom-place finish in their group with their lowest points return and highest number of defeats – both four.

“We know we want to be more consistent; me as a manager I have to improve the team and guide them and the players have to take the responsibility,” he told TNT Sports.

Erik ten Hag saw his team knocked out of Europe (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked whether he looked back on the European campaign with regret he added: “Not with regret. We want to be in it and the target was always to be in it over winter.

“We didn’t make it and we have to accept it and learn from it.

“But we played good football in the Champions League: Rasmus Hojlund scored five times and he has to take that belief into the Premier League.

“That counts for the whole team, to take some good performances in the Premier League as we want to be back in the Champions League again and so we have to qualify from the League.”