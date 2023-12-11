LeBron James’ son Bronny makes college debut five months after cardiac arrest

Bronny James made his college debut for Southern California on Sunday night, five months after the son of NBA superstar LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest.

James, 19, was found to have a congenital heart defect after a cardiac arrest during a workout in on July 20, but was recently cleared by doctors to participate in full-contact practice.

He made his first appearance for the Trojans on Sunday, collecting four points, three rebounds and two assists, although he was unable to prevent an 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State.

After the game, James thanked the Mayo Clinic where he was treated, USC coach Andy Enfield, as well as friends, family and team-mates for helping him get on to the court.

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything,” the teenager said. “Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with. My parents, siblings who supported me through this hard time in my life.

“I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this – also my coach, my team-mates, all my other coaches that have been with me since the start. I just want to say I’m thankful for them.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in the arena to watch Bronny play, and afterwards posted on social media: “Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!!

“Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you”