Granada’s LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao abandoned after death of home fan

Granada’s LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao was abandoned following the death of a home fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Carmenes.

The visitors went ahead through an early goal from Inaki Williams, before the game was stopped after around 15 minutes when officials were alerted to a problem in the stands.

As the person received ongoing medical treatment, the players were eventually taken off the field.

LaLiga later confirmed the supporter had died and the match would be rescheduled.

“Granada CF vs. Athletic Club de Bilbao has been suspended following the tragic death of a fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Carmenes,” a league statement read.

“Our condolences go out to their family and friends, as well as to all Granada CF fans. A rescheduled date and time for the match will be announced in the near future.”

A statement from Granada added: “We want to send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends, as well as to the entire Granada family.”

Athletic Bilbao said in a statement: “LaLiga and the two clubs have agreed to call off the match due to the death of a fan at Los Carmenes.

“Athletic Club expresses its deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the person’s family and loved ones.”

In Sunday’s other early kick-off, Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa for an eighth successive home league win this season.