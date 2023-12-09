Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open for the second year in a row.

The 28-year-old has played only one match in 2023, on grass in Stuttgart in June, and his withdrawal appeared inevitable when his name was absent from the entry list for next month’s tournament.

“This is a very disappointing time for me but I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open,” Kyrgios said on social media.

Nick Kyrgios, right, finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Obviously, heartbreaking. I’ve had so many amazing memories there and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time.”

Kyrgios pulled out on the eve of his first-round match at Melbourne Park in January and revealed he needed knee surgery.

At the time he was optimistic the lay-off would not be too long but it was June when he finally returned, and that proved a false dawn.

Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2022, then withdrew just before the Championships, this time citing a wrist injury, and he has not been seen on a match court since.

Kyrgios, who is currently unranked because of the length of his absence, announced he will be in Melbourne to do media work.