The sporting weekend in pictures
Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.
Published
Sunday’s Premier League action saw six goals at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City drew 3-3 with Tottenham, while Liverpool scored two late goals to snatch a 4-3 win against Fulham.
A day earlier, leaders Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Wolves and Newcastle squeezed past Manchester United 1-0.
Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan became the oldest winner of the UK Snooker Championship in York, while there was more woe for England’s cricketers.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.