Kevin Sinfield pays tribute to Doddie Weir after Edinburgh leg of MND challenge

Kevin Sinfield paid an emotional tribute to Doddie Weir after concluding the latest leg of his ultra marathon challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease community.

Sinfield braved driving rain in Edinburgh on a route which concluded at Murrayfield Stadium, graced so often by the rugby union great who died in November last year.

Weir fought tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease and in the process became friends with Sinfield and Rob Burrow, and the former Leeds Rhinos star struggled for words during his post-stage speech.

Kevin Sinfield, right, is in the middle of his latest epic fundraising quest for MND (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s been an honour again to be in Edinburgh despite the weather,” said Sinfield.

“The big man started it all off and his impact on Rob and the Burrow family, and the friendship started between the two of them, and I came on as well.

“It’s been difficult for us to understand what success looks like this time. The awareness is great and the fundraising is enormous because we know that’s the thing that’s going to shift the dial and fund a cure.

“But ultimately it’s about how you make people feel, and I think that would be the message from Doddie.”

Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to Doddie Weir, who died last year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sinfield sets out from Dublin on Tuesday on stage inspired by former Munster coach Paul Darbyshire, who died from MND in 2011 at the age of 41.

Sinfield’s route will start at Croke Park, where he will pay tribute to former Antrim GAA captain Anto Finnegan, who also died in 2011, before embarking on a circular route that finishes at the the city’s Aviva Stadium.

After his visit to Dublin, Sinfield will move on to the penultimate stage in Brighton on Wednesday, followed by his final route which will conclude with him running up The Mall in London on Thursday.

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield