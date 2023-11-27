Express & Star
The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Published
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sport mourned the death of former England manager Terry Venables with a tribute displayed on the big screen at his former club Tottenham prior to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

England star Beth Mead continued her return from injury as she scored twice in Arsenal’s win over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Ireland’s boxing superstar Katie Taylor claimed the undisputed world light-welterweight title and Ding Junhui defied illness to get his UK Snooker Championship campaign under way.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

Arsenal v West Ham United – Barclays Women’s Super League – Mangata Pay UK Stadium
Beth Mead scored her first Women’s Super League goals in over a year as Arsenal swept to a 3-0 win over West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton v Manchester United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Everton fans staged a protest against their 10-point deduction by the Premier League prior to their clash with Manchester United at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City v Liverpool – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland opened the scoring but Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 – 3Arena
Katie Taylor wrested the undisputed world light-welterweight title from Chantelle Cameron in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)
MrQ UK Championship 2023 – Day One – York Barbican
Ding Junhui overcame a bout of illness to sink defending champion Mark Allen at the UK Championship in York (Richard Sellers/PA)
Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on the 2023 Formula One season with victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Celtic v Motherwell – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Jonathan Obika snatched a late equaliser as Motherwell earned a surprise point at Celtic Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Newcastle United v Chelsea – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Joelinton scored as Newcastle swept to a 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Barcelona’s Joao Felix could not hide his disappointment after his side had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano (Jose Breton/AP)
Saracens v Bristol Bears – Gallagher Premiership – StoneX Stadium
Owen Farrell scored a try as Saracens came from behind to win their Premiership clash with Bristol (Ben Whitley/PA)
Spain Tennis Davis Cup
Italy beat Australia to win the Davis Cup title in Malaga (Manu Fernandez/AP)
