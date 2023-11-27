Son Heung-min hurt by defeats but ‘very pleased’ with way Tottenham are playing

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min admits recent defeats hurt but has urged the squad to keep playing the Ange Postecoglou way.

Aston Villa produced a comeback win in north London on Sunday to make it a November to forget for Spurs.

Premier League leaders at the start of the month, Tottenham have since suffered three consecutive losses and seen their list of absentees move into double figures.

Spurs went ahead against Villa, like they had in recent defeats to Chelsea and Wolves, but were wasteful in front of goal and also unable to keep up the relentless attacking style Postecoglou wants for the whole match.

“I think especially in this game, when you are 1-0 up, we have to control even more,” Son told SpursPlay.

“We have to respect the (opposition) and we made a couple of mistakes this season where we are going up 1-0 and started playing a little bit slowly.

“Then conceding goals, offsides, delays in the game, this is losing our game tempo a little bit and we are giving chances to Villa to come into the game.

“Before half-time when you concede a goal from a set-piece, I think we have to be more stronger.

“The players gave everything, especially in difficult circumstances. It is just tough to take.

“It doesn’t matter how well you are playing, obviously in the end you are taking the results and we are talking about the results.

“Yeah, we created chances, good, very good. The way we are playing, I am very pleased and happy but it hurts when you lose a game, especially at home.

“We had such amazing support again and losing this game hurts.”

All the focus at Tottenham now turns to Sunday’s daunting trip to champions Manchester City and Rodrigo Bentancur is an early doubt after he sustained an ankle injury against Villa.

Bentancur made his first start since he suffered a serious knee injury in February and impressed before he was caught by a poor challenge from Matty Cash.

Spurs will have Yves Bissouma back from suspension and will check on Pape Sarr after he returned from Senegal national team duty with a knock, but Postecoglou knows he will be down to the bare bones for a while.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou said: “The reality of it is that we’re not going to get too many back.

“We’ll get Biss back but we might have lost Bentancur. We only had six or seven on the bench so everyone who is here at the moment is going to have to play a part.”

While Tottenham contemplate another defeat, Villa produced a clinical display to move up to fourth in the Premier League after goals by Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins, but Unai Emery played down the current table.

“Enjoy the position and of course the players are aware about where we are, but we will continue being demanding,” Emery said.

“In 38 matches, there are still a lot of things to happen.

“Now we have to rest and think about Thursday (against Legia Warsaw) and then Sunday against Bournemouth.”