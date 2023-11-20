Express & Star
The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Published
World Cup

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix to take his 18th Formula One win of the season and Travis Head’s incredible century helped Australia secure World Cup glory for the sixth time.

Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown in Turin, while Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm players paid tribute to the late Adam Johnson.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Lauren James
Lauren James bagged a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Liverpool 5-1 to remain unbeaten at the top of the Women’s Super League (John Walton/PA)
France Gibraltar Euro 2024 Soccer
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France thrashed 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
The Nottingham Panthers v Manchester Storm – Adam Johnson Memorial Game – Motorpoint Arena
Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm players paid tribute to Adam Johnson (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Las Vegas Grand Prix (John Locher/AP)
Travis Head
Travis Head’s brilliant century led Australia to World Cup victory against India (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)
India Cricket WCup
Australia’s triumph earned them a sixth World Cup crown (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Manchester United v Manchester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – Old Trafford
Jill Roord, Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp were all on the scoresheet as Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
APTOPIX Italy Tennis ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic secured a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown with victory over Jannik Sinner (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Scotland
Scotland players and staff celebrate after qualifying for next year’s European Championship (Andrew Milligan/PA)
