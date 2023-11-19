Luke Humphries sets up Grand Slam of Darts final showdown with Rob Cross

Luke Humphries is gunning for a second major title in two months after setting up a final showdown with Rob Cross at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Humphries won his first crown at the World Grand Prix in October and has brought his good form to Wolverhampton, beating James Wade 16-10 in Sunday’s first semi-final.

It was a tense affair for the majority of the match but he clinched victory by winning six of the last seven legs, including the last four, finishing with six 180s and an average of 95.8.

The world number four, who is looking a strong contender for the World Championship which begins next month, must get past Cross later.

The 2018 world champion has never been past the quarter-final at this event but put himself one win away from the title after ending Stephen Bunting’s good run with a 16-13 victory.

The pair were tied at 7-7 after 14 legs, but Cross reeled off three successive legs, including one on Bunting’s throw with a 110 checkout.

He never relinquished the lead after that and always held Bunting, who beat Peter Wright earlier in the week, at arm’s length.

If Cross were to win it would be his biggest title since winning the European Championship in 2021.