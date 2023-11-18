Injury rules Andy Murray out of Great Britain team for Davis Cup finals

Andy Murray has been ruled out of the Great Britain team for next week’s Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

The 36-year-old former Wimbledon and US Open champion is sidelined due to a minor shoulder injury, the Lawn Tennis Association confirmed.

Britain play quarter-final opponents Serbia on November 23.

“I’ve picked up a minor shoulder injury which means I won’t be able to take part in the Davis Cup,” Murray said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m gutted not to be part of the squad, but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season.”

Murray’s absence is a second setback for the British team after Dan Evans withdrew earlier this month because of a calf muscle injury.

Dan Evans was also ruled out of Great Britain’s Davis Cup team due to a calf muscle injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith called up Joe Salisbury instead of Evans and he can also name a replacement for Murray, with Liam Broady potentially next in line.

Smith, though, could opt to stick with his current four-strong team of Salisbury, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski.

Britain’s clash with Serbia is the last of the quarter-finals, with Canada facing Finland, the Czech Republic meeting Australia and Italy taking on the Netherlands.