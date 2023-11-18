Erling Haaland to miss Norway’s clash against Scotland with foot injury
The striker faces a race against time to be fit for Manchester City’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool on November 25.
Erling Haaland is to sit out Norway’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland on Sunday at Hampden Park due to a foot problem.
The Manchester City striker took a blow to his foot on Thursday when Norway beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 in a friendly in Oslo.
In a statement on the Norwegian Football Federation’s official website on Saturday, team doctor Ola Sand said: “The injury is not serious, but he is in so much pain and somewhat restricted function that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early.”
Norway boss Stale Solbakken said: “It is of course a shame that Erling will not be ready for the match on Sunday, but we will not be bringing in a replacement.
“This is a great opportunity for the offensive players in the squad to show off.”
Premier League leaders City return to action after the international break by hosting Liverpool – a point behind in second place – on November 25.
Haaland, scorer of 52 goals for City in their treble-winning campaign last season, has netted 17 times in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s men so far this term.