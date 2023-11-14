On this day in 2010: Sebastian Vettel becomes youngest ever F1 world champion

Sebastian Vettel rewrote the record books on this day in 2010 after clinching the Formula One drivers’ championship by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The German’s success in the season-ending finale saw him claim the mantle of the youngest world champion in F1 history.

Vettel took the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi for his fifth victory of the year, and with title rival Fernando Alonso a distant seventh in his Ferrari, it allowed the the Red Bull driver to make sure of his place in the record books.

Vettel became the youngest world champion (David Davies/PA)

At 23 years and 135 days, Vettel beat the mark of Lewis Hamilton – who finished second in Abu Dhabi ahead of McLaren team-mate and outgoing world champion Jenson Button – by 166 days.

It guaranteed Vettel the title by four points from Alonso, with Red Bull completing a championship double after winning the constructors’ crown a week previously in Brazil.

Vettel was clearly in tears on his slow-down lap as he attempted to speak over the in-car radio, with team principal Christian Horner proclaiming: “Sebastian Vettel you are the world champion!”

Vettel would go on to win four successive Formula One world titles before seeing his reign ended by Hamilton in 2014.