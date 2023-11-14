England skipper Jos Buttler vows to learn from World Cup ‘mistakes’

Jos Buttler has vowed to learn from his “mistakes” after returning home from England’s calamitous World Cup filled with “sadness and frustration”.

Pre-tournament predictions of the defending champions making a deep run in India went out of the window as England faltered alarmingly, losing six of their first seven matches – often by yawning margins.

Beating the Netherlands and Pakistan to secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy could not mask a hugely disappointing campaign and Buttler has accepted responsibility for his own shortcomings.

As well as averaging an underwhelming 15.33 with the bat, passing 30 just once in nine innings, the England captain’s decision-making, especially at the toss, and tactics came under the microscope.

Buttler wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: “Back home now and very much in reflection mode over an incredibly disappointing World Cup campaign.

“The last eight weeks couldn’t have gone less to plan and the overriding emotions of sadness and frustration still very much dominate my feelings.

“Ultimately we performed so far short of our capabilities and me more than anyone.

“I will let this be a great lesson from the mistakes I made and motivation in everything I do going forward.”

England won just three of nine matches at the World Cup (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)

England’s 15-strong squad in India contained 11 players aged 30 or older and many of them have been omitted from the ODI portion of next month’s tour to the West Indies amid an expected reset.

Director of cricket Rob Key has thrown his backing behind Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott, the pair who orchestrated England’s T20 World Cup triumph in Australia just 12 months ago.

Buttler has already signalled his intention to oversee the rebuild and will use what has happened in recent weeks as fuel to the fire in future.

He added: “It won’t take me long for the feelings of excitement and determination to return and drive me forward every day.”