In pictures: Football world says farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton

A host of former footballers were in attendance as the sport bid a final farewell to Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

The 1966 World Cup winner’s funeral cortege was welcomed with gentle applause by thousands of fans as it drove past Old Trafford’s East Stand and the United Trinity statue, which features Charlton, George Best and Denis Law.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the images from Charlton’s funeral.

Floral tributes were left outside Old Trafford ahead of the funeral procession (David Davies/PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson and former Manchester United chief executive David Gill arrive ahead of the funeral service (Andy Kelvin/PA)

Former Manchester United players Paddy Crerand (centre) and Andy Cole (right) at Manchester Cathedral (Andy Kelvin/PA)

The funeral procession arrives outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)

Former Liverpool player Alan Kennedy arrives (Andy Kelvin/PA)

The funeral procession passes Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

A view of the United Trinity Statue of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)

The Prince of Wales arrives ahead of the funeral service (Andy Kelvin/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate was also in attendance (Andy Kelvin/PA)