Cesc Fabregas lands first senior management job with Como caretaker role

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has taken interim charge of Serie B side Como following the departure of head coach Moreno Longo.

Fabregas, who played at club level for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, has stepped up from his role as the Italian outfit’s under-19 coach.

The 36-year-old finished his playing career with Como last season and will now take his first senior role in management.

Mirwan Suwarso, representative of the Como ownership group, said on the club’s Twitter account: “We thank Moreno Longo for all his hard work and dedication, especially after coming in following a difficult period last season.

“However, we would like to embark on a new path that hopefully will provide more excitement and entertainment for the fans in Como and beyond.

“We hope to make a new appointment for the head coach position in the near future. We thank the fans for understanding and their unwavering loyalty and support. As always, Forza Como.”

Como, who are sixth in the table, are not in action again until Saturday, November 25 when they face bottom-placed Feralpisalo.