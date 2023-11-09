I will never back down – Leandro Trossard happy to play anywhere for Arsenal

Leandro Trossard insists he will not “back down” from the challenge of playing in a number of different roles in Arsenal’s forward line.

The Belgium international started as Mikel Arteta’s central striker against Sevilla on Wednesday night and opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory that all-but assures the Gunners a place in the Champions League last 16.

Trossard, who now has five Arsenal goals across all competitions this season, finished a sweeping move which saw Bukayo Saka square for him to tuck home before the England forward made sure of the win in the second half – although Saka then limped off late on to give Arteta another fitness worry.

Trossard finished off a flowing Arsenal attack to score his fifth goal of the season. (John Walton/PA)

While he has mainly been deployed off the flanks since signing from Brighton in January, Trossard stepped up to play through the middle with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

“I always need to be switched on to be honest,” he replied when asked how demanding it can be to play in different positions.

“I always need to know my role. But I like it, I will never back down from anything. If you put me as a striker, or a winger or a number 10, I will always play my game I think.

“He (Arteta) knows I like to swap positions as well during the game. We have those type of players as well and it creates a bit of chaos for the opposition team. I like it. I am really happy.

“It is always a nice feeling when you score, but when you do it in a Champions League game it’s always a nicer feeling. It gave us a lead and I think we played brilliantly.”

Arsenal went into the game having lost two matches in a row, suffering a Carabao Cup fourth-round exit at West Ham before their first Premier League defeat of the season came at Newcastle on Saturday.

Trossard, though, insists the players were never concerned about the prospect of it becoming a hat-trick of losses as they took control of Group B.

“We are never worried because we know our quality and we knew we had to bounce back,” he added.

Bukayo Saka scored the second Arsenal goal to make sure of the win. (John Walton/PA)

“I think that made us start the game so well with a lot of aggressiveness and when the goal came it was a relief for us. Then from that moment we controlled the game.

“We are always confident. We want to win every game and that’s how we approach them. We will try and win the next two games as well.

“The manager just wanted us to attack when we had the ball, to get the ball to the wingers. Bukayo and Gabi (Martinelli) are so good one-v-one – then you see you can create a lot of chances. We did it so well.”