Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof in United squad for Copenhagen clash

Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof have returned to the squad for Manchester United’s Champions League clash against Copenhagen.

The latter missed Saturday’s last-gasp 1-0 win against Fulham through illness and Rashford failed a late fitness test after taking a heavy knock to his leg in training the previous day.

Rashford and Lindelof both trained with the group on Tuesday morning and have been included in United’s 23-man squad for the key Group A game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make his first European appearance of the season after injury and 19-year-old Omari Forson has travelled with the team to Denmark.

Casemiro remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, joining the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.