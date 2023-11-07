Los Angeles Chargers demolish New York Jets 27-6

The Los Angeles Chargers cruised past the New York Jets 27-6 to record their fourth win of the season.

Monday night’s game also saw the Chargers’ Keenan Allen hit a significant career milestone, becoming the 54th player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

The first touchdown of the night came thanks to an 87-yard punt return from Los Angeles’ Derius Davis in the first quarter.

The Jets responded by fumbling the ball on their next two drives.

It was the second fumble, a strip-sack by Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa against Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, that helped set up a one-yard touchdown run by linebacker Austin Ekeler, giving the Chargers an early taste of victory in the second quarter.

The Jets finally scored through kicker Greg Zuerlein’s 47-yard field goal with just six minutes left until half-time.

Any joy for New York was short-lived with the Chargers regaining their 14-point lead thanks to kicker Cameron Dicker, who managed to convert a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

The teams traded field goals throughout the second half before Ekeler ran it home for the Chargers with another touchdown in the dying minutes of the game.