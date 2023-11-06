The sporting weekend in pictures
Liverpool claimed a late point at Luton, Jeremy Doku shone for Manchester City and England’s cricketers suffered another World Cup defeat.
Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Luton featured an emotional moment for Luis Diaz as he lifted his shirt to reveal a message calling for his father’s release after scoring the Reds’ late equaliser.
Jeremy Doku lit up Manchester City’s 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth, and Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Gordon were the matchwinners for Manchester United and Newcastle against Fulham and Arsenal respectively.
Elsewhere, England’s woeful campaign at the cricket World Cup officially came to an end with defeat to Australia, and Max Verstappen was triumphant once again as he claimed victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.