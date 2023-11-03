Football rumours: Manchester United eyeing new strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund

What the papers say

The Daily Mail says Manchester United are on the hunt for another striker to support Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Martin Rickett/PA)

United boss Erik ten Hag‘s strict methods in his handling of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire are being questioned by some players in the squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror says Everton are in talks regarding their midfielder Dele Alli with his former club Tottenham, looking for an agreement to waive a fee that would kick in if he reaches 20 appearances.

Players to watch

Eberechi Eze: The England forward has been offered the chance to triple his pay with a new Crystal Palace contract which is expected to include a bumper release clause, according to talkSPORT.

Eberechi Eze, who could be close to signing a new contract with Palace (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Ivan Toney: The striker has confirmed to Brentford that he wants to leave in the January transfer window amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, according to 90min.com