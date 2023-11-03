Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in Brazilian Grand Prix practice

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Sainz finished 0.108 seconds clear of Leclerc in the sole running before qualifying at Interlagos later on Friday.

George Russell took third spot for Mercedes, 0.133 sec adrift of Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton 12th and triple world champion Max Verstappen 16th in a topsy-turvy session.

Leclerc has been on pole at the past two races and Ferrari’s speed in Sao Paulo suggests the Italian team could be the favourites to lead the order again in qualifying.

However, neither Russell or Hamilton, nine tenths behind, posted a lap on the speediest soft tyre compound, with both British drivers electing to choose the medium rubber.

Verstappen, just over one second off Leclerc’s pace, also did not show his hand after he ran on the hard tyres.

Lewis Hamilton finished 12th in practice in Brazil (Andre Penner/AP)

Lando Norris finished 19th after he banged wheels with Nico Hulkenberg.

Norris attempted to make his way past the German driver at Turn 12 but their two machines made contact, and Hulkenberg was summoned to see the stewards.

Hulkenberg finished fourth ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

Qualifying for Sunday’s main event is due to get under way at 3pm local time (6pm GMT).