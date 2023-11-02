It was amazing: Lewis Hall admits Newcastle win at Man Utd exceeded expectations

Lewis Hall says Newcastle wanted to “make a statement” at Manchester United but admits the comprehensive Carabao Cup victory at Old Trafford surpassed expectations.

Wednesday’s fourth-round tie was a repeat of February’s final and Eddie Howe’s men exacted some revenge with a famous first win at Old Trafford in a decade.

Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock goals either side of teenage left-back Hall’s volley completed a 3-0 victory that secured progress and a quarter-final trip to Chelsea next month.

Put to the summer signing that he could not have expected the trip to Old Trafford to turn out like that, the 19-year-old said: “No, definitely not.

“I think when we had the meetings (Wednesday) morning and afternoon we obviously set out the way we wanted to play.

“Obviously it’s a big ground and United is a big club, so we wanted to come here and make a statement on the team and show what we’re about and how we can do well in this competition and hopefully go forward and win.”

It was a particularly special night for boyhood Newcastle fan Hall, who scored his first ever senior goal with a smart volley from just inside the box.

“It was amazing,” the full-back said. “As soon as I hit it I was in line with it, so I knew it had a chance and stuff.

“Honestly, I was over the moon. It is a bit difficult to describe, really, but I think you can see from my celebration how happy I was.

“It’s an amazing day for us all. I thought we put in a really, really good performance – everyone who played, all the subs that came on, which is kind of our season, really.

“We have a load of games so everyone’s involved and everyone’s always ready to play.”

Hall’s Newcastle-supporting dad was among the 7,000-plus away supporters at Old Trafford, where the teenager made a memorable second start since joining on an initial season-long loan from Chelsea.

“It was a big change for me in my life,” he told NUFC TV, as attention now turns to Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park.

“Obviously I’ve lived at home my whole life so moving away was a difficult decision, but obviously I’ve been a boyhood fan of Newcastle, as well as my family.

“I felt the club was going in a really good direction. I’d obviously spoken to the manager and stuff, so I was really, really looking forward to joining.

“So far it’s been really good. I think it’s difficult when you’re not playing but every day I’m training, I’m enjoying it.

“I’m just trying to work my hardest and do what I can so then when I am called upon I can take my chances.”