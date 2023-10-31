Colombian police continue search for Luis Diaz’s kidnapped father

Luis Diaz has returned home to be with family member as police continue the search for his father

Colombian police are searching a mountain range in the north of the country for the kidnapped father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz.

Diaz’s mother has been rescued but the Colombian authorities have stepped up the search for his father, with the player having returned home to be with family members.

Police have been carrying out aerial patrols across the Perija mountain range, which straddles the border with Venezuela and is covered by a forest.

El señor general William Salamanca, @DirectorPolicia, hace una pausa en la operación de búsqueda del señor padre de nuestro futbolista Luis Díaz, en plena serranía del Perijá, para reconocerles a nuestros comandos la valentía y el compromiso de rescatarlo sano y salvo. Son un… pic.twitter.com/QEpgfaDUZM — Policía de Colombia (@PoliciaColombia) October 30, 2023

In a post on social media, Colombian police director general William Salamanca was shown visiting the operation in order to “recognise our commandos for their bravery and commitment to rescue him safe and sound”.

Police have offered a reward worth around £39,000 for information leading to the rescue of Luis Manuel Diaz.

On Monday Salamanca urged caution with regards to reports that Luis Manuel might already have been taken into Venezuela, pointing to the difficulty of crossing the Perija mountains.

Both FIFA and the Colombia Football Federation have offered support to Diaz, 26, while Liverpool allowed the player to return home.

Hasta 200 millones de pesos de recompensa a quien de información que conduzca a la liberación del señor Luis Manuel Díaz, esta recompensa es gracias a la decisión de @mindefensa @Ivan_Velasquez_. pic.twitter.com/pfkc1ZZM68 — Policía de Colombia (@PoliciaColombia) October 29, 2023

Speaking after Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Nottingham Forest, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said preparation for the game had been “the most difficult I’ve ever had in my life”.

Klopp added: “I didn’t expect that, I wasn’t prepared for it. I don’t want to make the game bigger than it was, but definitely, we tried to help Luis with the fight we put in because obviously we want to help and we cannot really help.

“So the only thing we can do is fight for him and that’s what the boys did.”

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates a goal by displaying Luis Diaz’s shirt (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool said in a statement: “Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia.

“It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority.”