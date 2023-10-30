Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

Defending champions England were thrashed by 100 runs by hosts India in the Cricket World Cup in Lucknow.

South Africa’s Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis Cup after his side's victory over New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris

New Zealand captain Sam Cane became the first player to be sent off in a men’s World Cup final as South Africa retained their title with a nail-biting 12-11 victory at Stade de France.

In cricket’s equivalent, defending champions England were thrashed by 100 runs by hosts India, leaving the sides bottom and top of the table respectively.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the Manchester derby as City beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford, where tributes were paid to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Sam Cane
New Zealand’s Sam Cane walks past the Webb Ellis Cup following defeat in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final against South Africa (David Davies/PA)
Siya Kolisi
South Africa’s Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup with his team-mates after their victory over New Zealand (David Davies/PA)
Luis Diaz
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Nottingham Forest by holding up a shirt of team-mate Luis Diaz (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
A tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury fights with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Yazeed Aldhawaihi/AP)
Phil Foden
Manchester City’s Phil Foden attempts an overhead kick during the Manchester derby at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Adil Rashid
England’s Adil Rashid is bowled by India’s Mohammed Shami during the Cricket World Cup match in Lucknow (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Barcelona (Joan Monfort/AP)
Sergio Perez
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez collides with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix (Fernando Llano/AP)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett reaches for a touchdown pass in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome in their NFL game in Seattle (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
Matty Ashton scored two tries as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Tonga
Matty Ashton scored two tries as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Tonga (Martin Rickett/PA)
