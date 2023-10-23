The sporting weekend in pictures

South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit, centre, celebrates at the final whistle after victory over England at the Rugby World Cup

England suffered a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champions South Africa at the Rugby World Cup through a last-gasp penalty at the Stade de France.

At the Cricket World Cup in India, England’s hopes of progress were left in the balance after slumping to a heavy loss against South Africa.

Premier League action returned as Arsenal came from 2-0 down to draw at Chelsea, while football was united in grief following the death of England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

England were left crestfallen after South Africa edged a dramatic Rugby World Cup semi-final 16-15 at the Stade de France on Saturday night (David Davies/PA)

England suffered their biggest ever ODI defeat as they were thrashed by 229 runs against South Africa to leave hopes of a Cricket World Cup defence hanging by a thread (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Manchester United and Sheffield United observed a minute’s silence at Bramall Lane in tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton following the announcement of his death on Saturday afternoon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Fans flocked to Old Trafford on Sunday to pay tribute to the former United and England great, with a book of condolence opened, while flowers and scarves were left with messages (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Mohamed Salah struck twice in the second half as Liverpool beat 10-man Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby to kick off Saturday’s Premier League action (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, centre, was on target as the Gunners fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at a wet Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening (Nigel French/PA)

Frankie Dettori celebrated riding King Of Steel to victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in the final ride of his career in Britain (John Walton/PA)

Tom Johnstone scored two second-half tries as England sealed a rugged 22-18 win in the first of their three-match autumn Test series against Tonga in St Helens (Martin Rickett/PA)

New Rangers manager Philippe Clement got off to the perfect start with a 4-0 cinch Premiership win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon (Lesley Martin/PA)

Sjoeke Nusken scored twice to help Chelsea come from behind to beat Brighton 4-2 on Sunday and go joint top of the Women’s Super League (John Walton/PA)