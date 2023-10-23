Philadelphia Eagles sink Miami Dolphins as Super Bowl rivals set the pace

Dolphins Eagles Football

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs – last season’s Super Bowl teams – are leading the way again after chalking up their sixth wins of the season.

Jalen Hurts overcame three interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, who came into the game 5-1.

Hurts has thrown as many interceptions in two games as he did all of last season, following three more in last week’s defeat to the New York Jets, but threw for two touchdowns and Kenneth Gainwell sealed the deal with a late touchdown run.

Tua Tagovailoa, who played with Hurts at university in Alabama, was also intercepted as he pushed for the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs won a sixth straight game with a 31-17 success over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, one of them to Travis Kelce who was again watched by Taylor Swift.

The Super Bowl champions opened a three-game cushion in the AFC West division they are looking to win for an eighth consecutive year.

The Chargers stayed in the fight, trailing by just seven points deep into the fourth quarter, despite Justin Herbert being sacked five times.

Bill Belichick became the third coach to win 300 regular season games as the New England Patriots surprised the Buffalo Bills 29-25.

The worst start to a season in Belichick’s lengthy tenure had raised questions about his future but the Patriots defied a fourth-quarter comeback to reach the landmark.

Trailing 22-10 at the break, the Bills fought back to take the lead only for Mac Jones – who completed 25 of his 30 passes – to find Mike Gesicki from one yard with 12 seconds remaining.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns, as well as running for a score as the AFC East leaders proved far too strong for the NFC North pacesetters the Detroit Lions, running out 38-6 winners.

The New York Giants ended a run of four defeats as they turned in a much-improved defensive display with six sacks in a 14-7 win over divisional rivals the Washington Commanders.

The Cleveland Browns lost quarterback Deshaun Watson to a head injury early in his first start in three matches.

But back-up PJ Walker saw them to a 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts as Kareem Hunt ran for the winning score from yard with 15 seconds on the clock.

Tyson Bagent steered the Chicago Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the battle of the back-up quarterbacks, the rookie beating opposite number Brian Moyer for the hosts’ second win in three weeks after 14 straight losses.

Rookies Jake Bobo and Jaxon Smith Njigba caught touchdown passes as Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-10, while the Pittsburgh Steelers edged past the Los Angeles Rams 24-17