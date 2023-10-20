Jacksonville Jaguars survive fightback to see off New Orleans Saints

Jaguars Saints Football

Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk combined for a 44-yard touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars survived a New Orleans Saints comeback to win 31-24 on the road.

The Jaguars had seen a 24-9 lead vanish in the fourth quarter before Lawrence found Kirk with a short pass over the middle and they secured a fourth straight win.

Lawrence threw for 204 yards as the Jaguars continued their best start since 2007 when they also began 5-2.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stops Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne short of a first down (Butch Dill/AP)

Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns as the Jaguars opened a 17-6 interval lead, Foyesade Oluokun returning an interception off Derek Carr 24 yards for a touchdown to open a 15-point cushion.

But Taysom Hill kicked off the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown run and Carr threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas and then found Alvin Kamara with the two point conversion which levelled the scores.