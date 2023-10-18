Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leeds sign Salford duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers on three-year deals

UK & international sportsPublished:

Half-back Croft won last year’s Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Brodie Croft has joined Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Brodie Croft has joined Leeds (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds have pulled off a double coup for next year’s Betfred Super League with the signings of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.

Half-back Croft, who won last year’s Steve Prescott Man of Steel, and England international hooker Ackers have put pen to paper on three-year deals.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “It is our biggest investment in one go since we signed Iestyn Harris in 1997 when Iestyn came and made a significant difference to our squad.

“I am sure that Brodie and Andy will both do that.”

Leeds finished a disappointing eighth in this year's Betfred Super League (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds finished a disappointing eighth in this year’s Betfred Super League (Richard Sellers/PA)

Leeds endured a disappointing season, finishing eighth – two points behind seventh-placed Salford – and missed out on the end-of-season play-offs.

Croft is confident he and Ackers can bring some vibrancy to Rohan Smith’s side as they attempt to revive their new club’s fortunes.

The Australian said: “I can’t wait to get started in pre-season and get to know the Leeds boys.

“When I found out that Gary and Rohan were keen to bring Andy with me from Salford, I was really excited. For me, he is the best hooker in Super League and we have a great relationship on and off the field.”

Ackers added: “The club have shown their ambition with the squad for next season and I will be looking to play my part.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News