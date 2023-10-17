South Africa succumb to seismic World Cup shock as Netherlands secure famous win

The Netherlands celebrate

South Africa succumbed to a Dutch double as the Netherlands claimed another monumental upset victory over the Proteas at a World Cup in less than 12 months.

Last November the Netherlands’ shock win in Adelaide dumped South Africa out of the T20 World Cup and on Tuesday Temba Bavuma crashed to a 38-run defeat in the 50-over equivalent in Dharamshala.

They squandered plenty of promising positions as their hopes of reaching the knockout stages suffered a sizeable blow, putting additional emphasis on Saturday’s showdown against ailing England in Mumbai.

Netherlands’ Bas De Leede bowls at South Africa (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

For the Netherlands, this must rank as the finest win in their history as, while they beat the West Indies to qualify for the tournament, this South Africa side are quietly fancied to do well in India.

The Dutch were on the ropes at 50 for four then 112 for six after being asked to bat first in a contest reduced to 43 overs apiece because of rain but captain Scott Edwards rescued them from number seven.

His unbeaten 78 from 69 balls was supplemented by crucial cameos from Roelof van der Merwe (29 from 19) and Aryan Dutt (23 not out off nine) as the Netherlands posted a healthy 245 for eight.

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, who made centuries in the wins over Sri Lanka and Australia, started well but the pair, plus Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, departed within the space of 21 deliveries.

A position of 36 without loss became 44 for four before Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller put on a run-a-ball 45 to steady the ship. However, Klaasen’s dismissal left South Africa’s hopes all on Miller.

Being dropped on 23 in the deep seemed a significant moment but an off-pace jaffa from Logan van Beek clipped the top of Miller’s off-stump as he departed for 43 to all but end South Africa’s hopes.

Bas de Leede, who shelled a steepler to reprieve Miller, atoned by dismissing Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada, and Van Beek snared Keshav Maharaj in the last over as South Africa were all out for 207.