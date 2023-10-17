Notification Settings

Dallas Cowboys bounce back to edge past Los Angeles Chargers

UK & international sportsPublished:

Justin Herbert was intercepted by Stephon Gilmore to clinch victory for the Cowboys.

A Stephon Gilmore interception ensured the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a heavy defeat with a 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brandon Aubrey’s second field goal had put the Cowboys back in front with more than two minutes remaining before Gilmore picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to give the Cowboys their fourth win of the season.

After going down 42-10 at San Francisco the previous week, the Cowboys returned to winning ways as Dak Prescott threw for 272 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) lands the decisive field goal (Mark J Terrill/AP)

His pass to Brandin Cooks from two yards gave the Cowboys a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, only for the Chargers to level when Herbert found Gerald Everett from half that distance.

The Chargers, who fell to two wins and three losses, had gone ahead on their first drive when Herbert – who threw for 227 yards – found Keenan Allen with another one-yard pass.

Prescott immediately responded with an 18-yard touchdown run with further scoring confined to a pair of field goals until the final quarter.

The game had seen tempers flare before kick-off with players from both sides involved in a scuffle during the warm-ups.

