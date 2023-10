Cleveland Browns end San Francisco 49ers winning streak

49ers Browns Football

The last perfect records vanished in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both fell to surprise defeats.

Brock Purdy suffered his first defeat as a starter as rookie Jake Moody’s 41-yard field goal miss saw the 49ers go down 19-17 at the Cleveland Browns.

The end of a 15-game regular season winning streak also saw star running back Christian McCaffrey – who earlier made it 15-straight games with a touchdown – injure his oblique and rib, wide receiver Deebo Samuel leave with a shoulder injury and tackle Trent Williams suffer an ankle injury.

PJ Walker, who came off Cleveland’s practice squad to replace the injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback, outplayed Purdy as Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals for the Browns, capped off with the winner one minute and 40 seconds from full-time.

New York Jets’ Breece Hall reacts after scoring (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Eagles fell to their first defeat in 13 meetings against the New York Jets as Breece Hall ran for an eight-yard touchdown with one minute and 46 seconds left on the clock – topped off with Zach Wilson finding Randall Cobb on a two-point conversion to make it 20-14.

Hall’s score came a play after Tony Adams had intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and returned it 45 yards.

Josh Allen engineered two lengthy scoring drives as the Buffalo Bills battled to a 14-9 victory over the New York Giants.

Quinton Morris caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Bills ahead with just under four minutes remaining, the Giants failing from first and goal with the final drive of the game.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) breaks up a pass to New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) on the final play (Adrian Kraus/AP)

The Miami Dolphins are 5-1 and top of the AFC East after they came from 14 points down to beat the winless Carolina Panthers 42-21, Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 262 yards with touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Trevor Lawrence threw for two touchdown passes and Travis Etienne ran for two more as the Jacksonville Jaguars beat AFC South rival the Indianapolis Colts 37-20 while the Houston Texans beat the Orleans Saints 20-13.

The Detroit Lions have made their best start to a season since 2011 after Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, improving their NFC North-leading record to 5-1.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (Jason Behnken/AP)

Kyren Williams ran for 158 yards and a touchdown while Cooper Kupp grabbed his first touchdown of the season as the Los Angeles Rams scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-9.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was intercepted three times as they went down 24-16 to the Washington Commanders, while the Las Vegas Raiders overcame the loss of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to beat the faltering New England Patriots 21-17.