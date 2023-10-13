Garry Ringrose determined to break new ground with Ireland at Rugby World Cup

Garry Ringrose

Garry Ringrose is determined to break new ground at the Rugby World Cup as he prepares for potentially the biggest Test match in Ireland’s history.

Three-time champions New Zealand stand in the way of rugby’s top-ranked nation securing a maiden semi-final berth on the biggest stage.

In-form Ireland are favourites for Saturday evening’s hotly anticipated quarter-final in Paris and have arguably never been better placed to go all the way.

Centre Ringrose, who was part of the squad that suffered last-eight elimination at the hands of the All Blacks in Japan four years ago, found it difficult to deny Ireland are facing their all-time most important fixture.

“It’s a big question,” said the 28-year-old, who was on the scoresheet against Scotland last weekend. “I don’t want to say no because I’m well aware of what’s at stake.

“I guess how we’d be looking at it is that it’s an opportunity to do something that no other Irish team has done.

“Having said that, we can’t control the result or the outcome, but what we can control is how well we prepare.

“Off the back of the win last week, when we knew who we were facing, it was pretty much all hands on deck preparing as best we can because against a side of New Zealand’s quality that’s what it takes.

Garry Ringrose claimed Ireland’s sixth try against Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’m not sure if that answers your question but that is certainly what is motivating us – it’s an opportunity.”

Ringrose claimed Ireland’s sixth and final try in last weekend’s 36-14 Pool B demolition of Scotland which guaranteed progression to the knockout stages.

The Leinster midfielder moved to the right wing early in the game after the injury-enforced departure of Mack Hansen led to the introduction of centre Stuart McCloskey.

Versatile Ringrose regularly rehearses positional swaps in training but concedes he required some touchline advice from the withdrawn Hansen, who has recovered from a calf issue to retain his starting place.

“It certainly wasn’t easy, there was once or twice when I was roaring to Mack on the sideline because I had forgotten one of the roles that the winger had to do,” he said.

“We are challenged as backs to be across everything detail wise, so whether you have Stu stepping in, myself going to the wing, Jamison (Gibson-Park) going to the wing, it’s part of the challenge.”

Since being eliminated in Tokyo in 2019, Ireland have won three of four subsequent meetings with the Kiwis, including last summer’s landmark tour triumph.

Prop Andrew Porter, who claimed two tries in the second Test success in Dunedin, believes rugby in Ireland has progressed massively since the days he grew up idolising the late great All Black Jonah Lomu.

“We can take a lot of confidence from our previous encounters with them,” said the Leinster loosehead.

“I am just backing our own ability and I have that belief from our previous performances against them.

Prop Andrew Porter scored two tries in Ireland’s first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil (David Davies/PA)

“Irish rugby has come such a long way even in the last four years since the last World Cup.

“I remember growing up watching the All Blacks. Jonah Lomu was my favourite player. I had the honour, the chance of meeting him when he played in Dublin.