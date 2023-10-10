I am a Tottenham fan – Harry Kane wants Spurs to win Premier League

Harry Kane

Harry Kane says he would love to see Tottenham win the Premier League this season.

The club’s record goalscorer, who left to join Bayern Munich in the summer, is enjoying watching Ange Postecoglou turn things around at Spurs in the early part of the campaign.

They currently top the Premier League and look like they could challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the title, albeit with only eight games played.

The England captain, who has started life with a bang at his new club, would love to see his former side end their trophy drought.

“I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well,” he said.

“Spurs are doing pretty well. It’s great to see. I think I’ve said before, the manager is doing great for them with the way they’re playing.

“The fans are right behind the team and it’s definitely what they needed after the last few years. I’ll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League.

“Of course, there’s still a long way to go, but like the manager said, there’s no reason why the fans shouldn’t be excited and happy with the way things are going. Hopefully they can continue.

“There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham.

Harry Kane has impressed for Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)

“Also, I have to be respectful to Bayern Munich and of course, the fans know I will always have a soft spot for Spurs – there is no question about that – but I have got to put all my attention on Bayern Munich and to make us as successful as possible.

“So, I know there will be questions, for sure, particularly when Tottenham are doing well.

“Of course, I hope they do as well as possible but my main attention is where I am now and trying to perform for Bayern.”

Kane has already proven his head is firmly in Munich after a scintillating start where he has nine goals and five assists in nine games.

“In terms of the start I’ve been really happy,” he said.

“There’s always a bit of added pressure when you go to a new club, the expectation, you’ve been bought for a lot of money and people just expect you to hit the ground running and start scoring and start winning but it’s not always the case.

“There’s a lot of other stuff that goes into a transfer – like I’ve touched on already, just the personal stuff as well, trying to find houses, living in hotels, not having my family with me.

“It’s all stuff I’m not used to. So to be able to have started the way I have, I’m really proud of.

“Of course I always feel like I probably could have scored a few more goals, I’ve had quite a few chances.