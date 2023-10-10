Football rumours: Manchester United looking to send Jadon Sancho out on loan

??? Understand Chelsea have already fixed an exit fee for Romelu Lukaku in summer 2024 — and it’s around £37m.

There’s an agreement to make Romelu available for that fee next year.

Lukaku, doing great on loan to Roma as he scored 7 goals.

? More: https://t.co/KbOZbou5Bn pic.twitter.com/X5lKwccb1E

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2023