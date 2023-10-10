Notification Settings

Football rumours: Manchester United looking to send Jadon Sancho out on loan

UK & international sportsPublished:

Eric Dier could be on his way back to Sporting Lisbon.

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United in January, the Daily Mail reports, with the Red Devils said to be willing to subsidise his wages to offload the 23-year-old forward. Sancho, who is reportedly paid £300,000 a week at United, remains out of the first-team picture at Old Trafford following his stand-off with boss Erik ten Hag.

The Times says Tottenham defender Eric Dier could move back to his former club Sporting Lisbon in January, or when his contract runs out next summer. The 29-year-old is yet to feature for Tottenham this season after playing 33 games for the club last term. The England international joined the club in 2014 from Portuguese outfit Sporting.

Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk – Pre Season Friendly – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham’s Eric Dier could be on the move (Yui Mok, PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Vinicius Junior is yet to sign a new contract with Real Madrid (Martin Rickett, PA)

Vinicius Junior: The 23-year-old Real Madrid superstar is yet to sign a new contract with the club, with his current deal running out next summer, Spanish outlet Sport says.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Football Insider reports that Manchester United have commenced talks with their 25-year-old right-back to sort out a new contract.

UK & international sports

