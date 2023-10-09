The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal v Manchester City – Premier League – Emirates Stadium

Arsenal inflicted a second Premier League defeat of the season on defending champions Manchester City and there were wins for England, Ireland and Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win gold in the vault at the World Championships and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sealed his third successive Formula One crown with victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

Gabriel Martinelli sent Arsenal fans into raptures after his late goal sank Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Danny Care touches down late on to spare England’s blushes in their 18-17 win against Samoa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hugo Keenan (hidden) scored Ireland’s fourth try as they produced another clinical display to beat Scotland 36-14 in Paris (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Louis Rees-Zammit went over for three tries as Wales sealed another bonus-point win by beating Georgia 43-19 in Nantes (David Davies/PA)

Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win gold in the vault at the World Championships in Antwerp (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrated his third straight Formula One world title after victory in the Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail (Darko Bandic/AP)

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is halted during his side’s 3-1 win against Kilmarnock which lifted them seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership (Jane Barlow/PA)

Leigh Wood, left, stopped Josh Warrington in round seven to retain his WBA featherweight title in Sheffield after being dominated for most of the fight (Nick Potts/PA)

Hull KR’s Matt Parcell is tackled by Kai Pearce-Paul as Wigan booked their place in the Super League Grand Final with a 42-12 win at Headingley (Tim Goode/PA)