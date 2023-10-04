VAR Darren England discusses avoiding mistakes in interview for children’s book

Manchester City v Leicester City – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

The official responsible for Saturday’s VAR blunder broke his own golden rule when he wrongly ruled out Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool at Tottenham, a new book has revealed.

Darren England submitted to a Q&A for ‘The Football School Encyclopedia’ in which, asked ‘What is the hardest part of the job?’ he responds: “Making sure you do not make a mistake that impacts the outcome of the match.

“This is the worst thing for us.”

A screengrab showing Darren England’s responses in The Football School Encyclopedia (The Football School Encyclopedia/PA)

By a remarkable quirk of timing, the book, which is written by Alex Bellos and Ben Lyttleton and aimed at younger readers, will be published on Thursday and offers insight into one of those responsible for what veteran former referee Keith Hackett described in the Telegraph as an episode of “staggering incompetence”.

England and his VAR assistant Dan Cook have been stood down from future appointments while Professional Game Match Officials Limited chiefs undertake a full review of the “significant human error” that it concedes was made during the game.

In the Q&A, which was conducted prior to the incident, England continues: “I try to prepare the same way for every match, which is to stay calm and relaxed.

“During the match I remain very focused and just take each decision I need to make, one at a time.

“I do not worry about past decisions in the game as it is all about the next decision.”