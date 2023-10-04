Tom Johnstone, Bevan French and Jack Welsby battling it out for Man of Steel

Tom Johnstone could become the first winger to win the prestigious Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in over a decade after the Catalans Dragons player was named on this season’s three-man shortlist.

Johnstone, who sits joint top of this season’s try-scoring charts with 27, is joined by Wigan’s Bevan French and St Helens full-back Jack Welsby.

All three players are preparing for respective play-off semi-finals this weekend prior to the winner being announced next Tuesday.

Johnstone is one of the key reasons why Catalans have surged into the post-season and would become the first winger to win the award since Wigan’s Pat Richards in 2010.

French has excelled in the halves after switching from the wing earlier in the season due to injuries in the Wigan squad, and leads the league for the number of assists.