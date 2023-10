On this day in 2008: Leeds beat St Helens to win Super League Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos celebrate their victory over St Helens in the 2008 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford

Daniel Anderson was denied a fairy-tale ending to his tenure as St Helens coach as Leeds won the second of three consecutive Super League Grand Finals on this day in 2008.

The Rhinos became only the second team – after Saints – to successfully defend their Super League title and they would go on to complete a hat-trick of successive crowns 12 months later at Old Trafford.

All three victories in Manchester came over St Helens, who boasted an astonishing 23-match unbeaten run heading into the final in front of a 68,810-strong crowd who braved the rainy conditions.

You voted for our 2008 Grand Final win over St Helens in 9th spot in our Greatest 100 Super League games as the Rhinos retained the title won 12 months earlier pic.twitter.com/mak4neueiz — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) April 13, 2020

While Anderson – who went on to take charge at National Rugby League side Parramatta Eels – bowed out as a runner-up, his former New Zealand assistant coach Brian McClennan was able to celebrate a famous 24-16 victory in his first season at the helm.

Hero of the hour for the Rhinos was full-back Lee Smith, who was shunted from the wing in a late enforced change following the withdrawal of Brent Webb and responded with a man-of-the-match performance of which he could only have dreamed.

Rain began to fall an hour before kick-off and it was inevitable that whoever could hold their footing on the slippery surface would help decide the outcome of the tense duel.

Kevin Sinfield (centre) helped Leeds Rhinos defeat St Helens at Old Trafford (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

And it was the sure-footed Danny McGuire who produced the decisive moment, jinking past wrong-footed defenders to weave his way over for the all-important try after 62 minutes.

McGuire had gained possession from a fumble by St Helens winger Ade Gardner, who was not the first to be deceived by the awkward conditions that turned rugby league’s showpiece occasion into something of a lottery.