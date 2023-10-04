Chelsea’s Reece James fined and banned for abusing match official

Reece James has been banned for one game and fined £90,000 by the Football Association

Chelsea defender Reece James has been fined £90,000 and banned for one game after admitting to abusing a match official after last month’s defeat to Aston Villa.

England wing-back James, 23, who was not in the matchday squad due to injury when Villa secured a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, was reported for his behaviour towards the official in the tunnel after the match.

The FA said on its Spokesperson Twitter account: “Reece James has been given a one-match suspension and £90,000 fine for breaching FA Rule E3 at Chelsea’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday September 24.

“The defender admitted that he used improper, insulting and/or abusive words and behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

James sustained a hamstring injury in training last month and has not appeared for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since the home draw against Liverpool on the opening day of the season.