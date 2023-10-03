Seattle’s defence dismantles the New York Giants as Seahawks win 24-3

Seahawks Giants Football

Seattle claimed their third-straight victory in dominant fashion as the Seahawks’ defence monstered the New York Giants en route to a 24-3 win.

The Seahawks sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones 10 times and came away with two interceptions, including a 97-yard pick six to rookie Devon Witherspoon.

The visitors opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter, Geno Smith finding DK Metcalf in the end zone on a six-yard reception.

New York were able to cut the gap through a 55-yard field goal from Graham Gano.

But the Giants’ offence was no match for Seattle’s defence and did not look like scoring again from there.