Seattle’s defence dismantles the New York Giants as Seahawks win 24-3

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Seahawks sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones 10 times and came away with two interceptions.

Seahawks Giants Football

Seattle claimed their third-straight victory in dominant fashion as the Seahawks’ defence monstered the New York Giants en route to a 24-3 win.

The Seahawks sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones 10 times and came away with two interceptions, including a 97-yard pick six to rookie Devon Witherspoon.

The visitors opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter, Geno Smith finding DK Metcalf in the end zone on a six-yard reception.

New York were able to cut the gap through a 55-yard field goal from Graham Gano.

But the Giants’ offence was no match for Seattle’s defence and did not look like scoring again from there.

Seattle found the end zone again just before half-time and Witherspoon’s third-quarter score ultimately sealed the 21-point victory.

